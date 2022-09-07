Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A San Fernando Valley man has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, including cyberstalking two sisters by sending them text messages that threatened them with rape and murder.

Alex Scott Roberts, 27, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and, in a separate case brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon but transferred to Los Angeles, he also pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking.

Alex Scott Roberts, 27, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and, in a separate case brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon but transferred to Los Angeles, he also pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking.

