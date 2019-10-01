AMERICUS — Two arrests were made Friday as part of a death investigation in Americus that has been ongoing for two months, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
On July 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance with a shooting investigation that resulted in the death of one individual. The incident occurred at 250 Edgewood Drive in Americus.
George “Ritch” McCutchen was identified as the victim in the shooting. Subsequent to the initial response and with the assistance of the Sumter sheriff’s office, Americus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office, the GBI regional office conducted interviews, collected evidence and later conducted more follow-up interviews.
As a result of the investigation, Vicki Jones Brewer was charged with one count of making false statements and writings. William “Bill” Brewer was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of felony murder.
Both were taken into custody on Friday and into the Sumter County Jail where they were processed on the charges.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have information related to this incident is urged to call the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.