AMERICUS -- The Americus Police Department has made three arrests in connection to an investigation into a reported aggravated assault that occurred on Oct. 15. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-3677. Arrested were:
-- Christopher Devon Lyles, 18, charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearms);
-- Qatravious Keshon Walker, 18, charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearms);
-- Demetrius Jaquan Chambliss, 19, charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
