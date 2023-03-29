A college art instructor who taught the Nashville school shooter told CNN the attacker once had an outburst in class and appeared to be "suffering" in social media posts over the past year.

Maria Colomy, the instructor, taught the shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, for two semesters in 2017 at Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville. On the first day of class, Hale could not figure out how to set up a password, became upset and had to leave the classroom, Colomy told CNN. It was Hale's only outburst, she said.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Amara Walker, Tina Burnside, Amanda Jackson, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Holly Yan and Michelle Krupa contributed to this report.

