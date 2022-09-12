Artemis I lunar mission has new date for next launch attempt

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on September 3 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Officials at NASA are pushing back the next launch attempt for its Artemis I mega moon rocket by four days to September 27, the space agency announced September 12.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Officials at NASA are pushing back the next launch attempt for its Artemis I mega moon rocket by four days to September 27, the space agency announced Monday.

The Artemis mission team previously had been targeting September 23. October 2 is a potential backup date that is "under review," according to NASA.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jackie Wattles contributed this story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.