COLUMBUS – A member of the Aryan Brotherhood pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen gun as part of an investigation into gang activity in the Columbus community, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Daniel Lloyd, 34, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm before U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land on Monday. Lloyd is facing a maximum 10 years imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the stipulation of facts entered into court, on Feb. 13, the Columbus Police Department assisted the Georgia Department of Community Supervision with an operation targeting known gang members. Agents conducted a legal search of the defendant’s residence, taking Lloyd into custody as he attempted to escape from the rear of the house. Agents found a stolen black Ruger LCP pistol .380 automatic with extended clip, as well as some methamphetamine and cash.
Lloyd admitted in a sworn affidavit that he knew the pistol was stolen when it was in his possession. Lloyd is a validated member of the Aryan Brotherhood and has a lengthy criminal past, including convictions in Muscogee County for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and burglary. At the time of his arrest, Lloyd was on parole after being convicted and sent to prison for criminal damage in the second degree.
“Criminals found in possession of stolen guns will face federal prison without parole,” Leary said. “I want to thank the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their efforts to crack down on gang violence in the Columbus community.”
“I am pleased with the successful prosecution of this case, and I really appreciate the dedicated work of our officers and the members of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision,” Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon said. “We will continue our partnership as we work to make Columbus a safe place to live.”
The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.