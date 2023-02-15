An overwhelming stench of chlorine filled the air this week where Nathen Velez and his wife had been raising their two children, quickly burning his throat and eyes.

The odor has lingered nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line, igniting an inferno that burned for days and prompted evacuations in surrounding areas while crews managed detonations to release vinyl chloride, which can kill quickly at high levels and increase cancer risk.

Recommended for you

CNN's Greg Wallace, Brenda Goodman, Julian Cummings, Laura Ly, Ella Nilsen, Nouran Salahieh, Celina Tebor, Vanessa Yurkevich, Holly Yan, Joe Sutton and Kyla Russell contributed to this report.

Tags