As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future.

Klamath River resident Kayla Dailey, pregnant with her third child, spent her due date not prepping for the imminent delivery of her daughter, but fleeing the McKinney Fire, which she says ultimately engulfed her home.

