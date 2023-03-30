As more details emerge about how a deadly mass shooting unfolded inside a private Christian school in Nashville, a former police officer who provided active shooter training at the school said the quick-thinking actions of teachers who locked down classrooms helped save lives.

The shooter who got into The Covenant School on Monday fired multiple rounds into several classrooms but didn't hit any students inside the classrooms, "because the teachers knew exactly what to do, how to fortify their doors and where to place their children in those rooms," security consultant Brink Fidler told CNN.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

