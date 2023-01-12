Days after the husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was arrested on a charge of misleading investigators, details of his tumultuous legal history are beginning to emerge.

Brian Walshe, 47, was described by relatives and family friends as an angry and dishonest person who had swindled money from his father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, and had been disinherited, according to affidavits filed during a 2019 dispute over his father's estate.

Recommended for you

CNN's John Miller, Elizabeth Wolfe and Jason Carroll contributed to this report.

Tags