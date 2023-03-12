811 dig.jpg

Before beginning outdoor home projects, DIY builders and gardeners should call 811 prior to digging in their yards. Utilities personnel will mark underground infrastructure with yellow marks for gas, steam or other flammables; red for electrical power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY -- It’s that time of year when D.I.Y.-ers eagerly start planting and building to spruce up their outdoor spaces. But state officials urge home builders and gardeners not to get too eager.

Many springtime projects will require digging, and digging requires a little effort on homeowners' part to ensure their safety and prevent damage to unseen utility infrastructure. A few days before digging, call 811 or visit www.Georgia811.com.

Tags