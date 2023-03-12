Before beginning outdoor home projects, DIY builders and gardeners should call 811 prior to digging in their yards. Utilities personnel will mark underground infrastructure with yellow marks for gas, steam or other flammables; red for electrical power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables.
ALBANY -- It’s that time of year when D.I.Y.-ers eagerly start planting and building to spruce up their outdoor spaces. But state officials urge home builders and gardeners not to get too eager.
Many springtime projects will require digging, and digging requires a little effort on homeowners' part to ensure their safety and prevent damage to unseen utility infrastructure. A few days before digging, call 811 or visit www.Georgia811.com.
It is the law in the state of Georgia to have utility lines marked before you start digging. After Georgia 811 receives a dig request, they do the rest of the work by contacting utility companies so they can mark their lines and digging can commence, safely.
If you dig without contacting Georgia 811 and you damage utility lines, the consequences can range from hefty fines to death.
What kinds of digging projects should homeowners call about?
According to the Georgia 811 website, it’s a good idea to call about any type of outdoor digging project. Examples include:
• Landscaping
• Digging holes for fence posts or a mailbox
• Anchoring supports for decks and swing sets
• Planting trees
• Removing tree roots
• Driving landscaping stakes into the ground
• Installing a retainer wall
It’s an easy, free process, and a short call keeps DIY-ers safe from harm and keeps their projects legal. It only takes a few minutes, so don't forget to call before you dig.