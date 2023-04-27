Sandwiched between two Pacific superpowers, the Philippines has long had to tread delicately when it comes to dealing with Beijing and Washington's competing interests, a complex juggling act that has been on vivid display in recent weeks.

April has been a particularly busy month for Philippine diplomacy with the country hosting its largest joint military drills yet with the United States while also receiving a top envoy from China, which has grown increasingly rattled -- and outspoken -- about by the archipelago's defense ties.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0