TIFTON — All financial institutions recognize great investment opportunities. That’s why Southwest Georgia Bank invested in a Gold Sponsorship at the 2019 An Evening for ABAC fundraising dinner at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Now that investment has paid off in a scholarship for Katelyn Watson, a sophomore biology major from Ashburn, who said she plans to pursue a career in pharmacy after completing her ABAC degree.
An Evening for ABAC in 2020 is scheduled for Feb. 29. Sponsorship levels include ABAC 1908 Circle for $15,000, which sponsors six scholarships; Presidential for $10,000, which sponsors four scholarships; Titanium for $7,500, which sponsors three scholarships; Platinum for $5,000, which sponsors two scholarships, and Gold for $2,500, which sponsors one scholarship.
For sponsorship opportunities, interested persons can contact Ric Stewart, the annual giving and development coordinator at ABAC, at (229) 391-5234.