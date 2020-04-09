ATLANTA – Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office have determined that a vehicle fire in Turner County was intentionally set. The fire was reported shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Saturday in the front yard of a residence in Ashburn.
“The 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was discovered burning in the front yard of the residence located at 330 W. Monroe Ave. in Ashburn," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. "When emergency officials arrived to the scene, the hood and driver's side rear bumper were on fire.
"If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the city of Ashburn Police Department and Fire Department with this case.
