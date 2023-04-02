ALBANY -- Statistics show that one in five children will have a serious mental health condition, with 50% of all lifetime cases beginning by age 14. Understanding the signs and symptoms of a mental health disorder can help improve outcomes in all facets of life.
For those living with mental disorders, finding real help leads to finding real hope.
Aspire Clubhouse will host Aspire to Shine Sneaker Ball on April 29 at the Albany State University West Campus Ballroom. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. in hopes of shining a light in an area where darkness abounds and is open to all ages and entire families. The night will be filled with good music and good food. The community is invited to dress up in your favorite sneakers and enjoy the fun.
The goal of the Sneaker Ball, officials say, is to invite the community into the celebration of children's mental health awareness. For those living with mental health challenges, recovery is real. Finding real support leads to finding real hope.
Sponsorships are available at several levels:
Sneaker Level -- $1,000 (comes with)
-- Company/Logo presence in all promotional efforts at the event
-- Verbal recognition throughout the event
-- Branding at every dining table
-- 5 tickets to event
Shine Level -- $500 (comes with)
-- Company/Logo presence in all promotional efforts at the event
-- Verbal recognition throughout the event
-- Branding recognition on event décor throughout the event
-- 3 tickets to event
Glam Level -- $ 200 (comes with)
-- Company/Logo presence in all promotional efforts at the event
-- Verbal recognition throughout the event
-- Branding recognition on food table
-- 2 tickets to event
Presenting Level -- $100 (comes with)
-- Company/Logo presence in all promotional efforts at the event
-- Verbal recognition throughout the event
-- Branding recognition on event's registration table
-- 1 ticket to event
For additional information, contact Aspire Director of Employee Experience & Change Management Marlisa Nixon at (229) 299-4174, (205) 643-7238 or online at mnixon@albanycsb.org.