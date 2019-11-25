Assault victim wants her attacker off the street

ALBANY – A 25-year-old woman whose throat was sliced along several inches during a Nov. 7 attack wants the public’s help in bringing her attacker to justice.
Franchesca Merritt was walking on School Street in east Albany at about 12:38 p.m. when a man grabbed her.
“I was just doing what I normally do,” she said. “You just never expect something like that to happen while you’re walking.
“I just really want people to know. I’ve been hearing things about the person who attacked me -- that he lived on Front Street. I just want people to know not to be scared to call the police.”
Merritt was exercising while wearing ear buds when she saw her attacker some distance away and had an uneasy feeling. He closed a fairly good distance between them without her noticing and got extremely close.
“He got so close to me, I was told it looked like he was walking with me,” she said. “He put me in a choke hold.”
Merritt said she reacted quickly to get out of the man’s grasp and fled. That quick reaction helped her avoid what she thinks may have been an attempted sexual assault.
“I think if I hadn’t got out of the choke hold he would have really cut me, so I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “I took off running and I started calling the police, and I put my hand to my neck and I saw blood. I really want this person off the street.”
The man did not attempt to take her phone, so she does not think robbery was the motive.
Merritt still has a lengthy scab running down the left side of her neck. She is not sure what the recovery process entails from this point.
The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect caught on video.