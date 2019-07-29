ALBANY – Albany police responded to three assault cases over the weekend, two involving a knife and a third involving a man who told officers a driver intentionally struck him with a car.
Police were dispatched at about 10:22 p.m. on Saturday to meet with Tara Irvin on the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue, where they found her bleeding from the head and right arm, according to Albany Police Department reports.
Irvin told police that she was sitting in the yard drinking and hanging out with friends when a woman approached and they exchanged words. The other woman pulled a knife and cut her on the head and arm and then left.
A witness reported that Irvin hit the other woman and the other woman hit her.
However, medical personnel at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital told police that Irvin’s injuries were consistent with that of a sharp blade. At that time Irvin identified a relative as a suspect to police.
At 4:58 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Newton Road on a call for a domestic dispute involving a knife in the 900 block of Friendship Drive.
A heavily redacted report in which the victim’s name was blacked out indicated that an argument between a woman and her boyfriend over spilled beer at her Friendship Drive residence escalated into his slashing her right thumb with a knife.
The woman told police the argument started when her boyfriend returned home and dropped a six pack of bottled beer on the floor, causing the beer to spill. After they argued, the man got a knife and put it to her throat, jabbed it toward her face and ended up slashing her thumb, according to an incident report.
The woman was treated at the hospital, and when she returned home noticed a window of the residence had been broken so she went to the Newton Road residence to call police.
Police returned to the Friendship Drive residence, where they found the man sleeping in a bed. He was taken into custody. The reports did not indicate what charges he faces.
At 6:13 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue, where a male transport driver reported that another man had damaged his 2006 Dodge Magnum. He told police that while he was stopped, a man approached and tried to get inside and punched a car window when he did not open the door. The man then jumped on the hood and kicked the windshield.
Later police talked to Malique Moore, who told them he tried to get a ride from the driver and offered $3 and to pay for $2 worth of gasoline using his debit card. He reported the driver snatched his money and told him to get out of the car. As he was walking through a mobile home park, he reported, the driver approached and struck him with the car.
Moore told police he did not need medical assistance.