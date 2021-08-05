Assistance available for Albany residents impacted by COVID-19

ALBANY -- With COVID-19 surging, the city of Albany wants residents to know that rent and utility assistance programs are available to help those who have been affected financially stay housed and keep the lights on.
The event that triggers qualifying for a grant could be the loss of a job or cut in pay, but persons who had to stay home to care for an ill family member also are among those who qualify.
“There is no need for families to be in a stressful situation if they have been impacted by COVID and are in danger of losing their house or apartment,” Phyllis Brown, interim director of the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, said. “The relief is out there.”
There are four assistance programs available: one a state program offered through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that offers help with past-due rent or utilities, and three city programs that can help qualified individuals make past-due or current rent or mortgage payments.
Albany’s programs have been in operation for several months, and the United Way of Southwest Georgia is administering them.
Through July 15, the organization had received 408 applications, and a total of about $500,000 in federal funds were earmarked for the program, Brown said.
“Fourteen households had been granted assistance, (with) assistance totaling $46,000,” she said.
A separate tenant-based rental assistance program that ended March 31 assisted an additional 68 families.
Applicants must be able to show proof of homelessness or housing instability, such as an eviction or rent-due notice, and a financial impact due to COVID-19. The income threshold is $43,750 for a family of four, and applicants must provide proof of income for all members of the household 18 and older.
The city currently is offering a tenant-based rental program that can provide up to six months of assistance to existing tenants and eviction prevention programs for renters and homeowners. The latter two provide up to six months of assistance for rent or three months of mortgage assistance.
The state-operated federal emergency rental assistance program opened in March. It pays landlords and utility providers directly for up to 12 months on past-due accounts.
The city’s program can be used to pay rent or mortgages that are past due or going forward, Brown said.
To apply through the city’s programs, call the United Way’s 2-1-1 assistance line or (229) 883-6700, or visit unitedwayswgaorg.
Landlords and renters can contact the Department of Community Affairs at (883) 827-RENT (7368) or by visiting georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.
