MACON — U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary announced recently that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Keyes and Todd Swanson will lead the efforts of the office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

AUSA Keyes and Swanson have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers for the Middle District of Georgia, and in that capacity are responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

