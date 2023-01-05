'Astonishing' snowy owl spotted in Southern California neighborhood

Pictured is the snowy owl perched on a rooftop in a neighborhood in Cypress, California, on December 31, 2022.

 David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

A snowy owl that looks like it should be flying about the wintry wizarding world of Harry Potter has been spotted among the palm trees of beachy Southern California.

Snowy owls are native to the Arctic tundra, where their largely white coats camouflage them in the snow, according to the National Audubon Society, which protects birds across the Americas.

Recommended for you

Tags