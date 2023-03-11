The four astronauts who make up the Crew-5 team aboard the International Space Station began their return trip home Saturday morning, marking the end of a five-month stay in space.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule disembarked from the space station at 2:20 am ET, beginning the final leg of the astronauts' journey. The spacecraft is set to splash down off Florida at around 9:20 p.m. ET Saturday.

