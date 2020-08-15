ALBANY -- Albany State University’s re-opening with more than 6,000 students won’t give students the traditional fall experience, but the shortened semester has been designed to balance safety and learning.
Sports have been canceled for now, and the university has put in place changes that include on-campus instruction and dining. The alterations are designed to be in line with recommendations from health guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For instruction, ASU will offer a hybrid model, with some students in the classroom and others engaged in virtual learning. Seating capacity will be reduced in classes, with those in attendance practicing social distancing.
That means that of a class of 30 students, perhaps 10 will be in the classroom each day on a rotating schedule.
“Safety is our top priority. We know that this year's experience is less engaging, but to maintain a safe environment we will forgo some of the normal college activities for the time being,” said A.L. Fleming, ASU’s vice president for development and alumni relations. “ASU’s goal is to ensure as many face-to-face instructional experiences as possible, while maintaining CDC protocols.
"It remains important that our students are back on campus, to engage with the faculty and staff and to use on-campus resources for success.”
The campus also re-opened a week early for the fall, on Aug. 10, and will forego the fall break to allow students to complete classes on Nov. 24. In addition, students will take final exams remotely.
“To keep our campus as healthy as possible, once students leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday, they will not need to return,” Fleming said. ”This will give us the opportunity to engage with students online for their final exams, while also limiting any potential of students returning to campus with COVID-19 after their short break. This decision was made to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
In the dining halls, students will use disposable paper plates and eating utensils, and all meals will be served as carry-out. Both East Campus and West Campus dining halls will have limited capacity. Staff will sanitize dining halls between each meal.
While the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspended competitive sports in July, ASU plans to resume sports when it is safe to do so. Ultimately, officials say, the university is trying to create an environment that is as normal as possible under conditions that are anything but normal.
“A large part of campus life is the ability for students to engage with peers and in student activities," Fleming said. "We have designed a way for students to safely accomplish this engagement, while adhering to social distancing and other preventative practices."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.