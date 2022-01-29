ALBANY -- Gloria W. Jefferson, the president of the Albany Alumni Chapter of Albany State University National Alumni Association, is reaching out to all Albany State University “Rams” graduates, including the “Rams in the Bush,” to become members of the chapter and become proactively engaged in alumni activities.
Because Albany State University plays a vital role in the community, the alumni chapter is soliciting community support for our beloved institution. First and foremost, membership is an ideal way to get involved with the Albany Alumni Chapter. Alumni and supporters may become a regular member by paying local and national dues. Also, other interested community members may pursue an associate membership.
The chapter sponsors several fundraisers throughout the year to support our Partner in Excellence school, Radium Springs Middle Magnet School, past support of The Slater King Rehabilitation Center, provides scholarships to deserving students, the ASU Foundation and supports other nonprofits upon request.
During the fall of 2021, chapter members were instrumental in supporting “Feed the Valley of Albany” with a contribution to provide 1,000 meals for citizens, volunteering with the Salvation Army Bell Ringer effort, and donating coats to support the ASU-DCSS December coat drive.
In processing the chapter’s vision for increased proactive services, chapter members are on the move to improve visibility within the community in recruiting new members. All ASU supporters are cordially invited to help the chapter provide impactful community service to our area and the Albany State University National Alumni Association. Contact Vamella Lovett, chairperson of membership development and courtesy at mvlovett78@aol.com or (229) 894-4349.
2021-23 Officers of the Albany Alumni Chapter:
President -- Gloria W. Jefferson
Vice President -- Phyllis Holsey
Secretary -- Linda Jones
Financial Secretary -- Carolyn Madison
Treasurer -- Albert Jones
Corresponding Secretary/Reporter -- Mary Katha Samuel
Also known as the Lunar New Year, Chinese New Year celebrations are a 15-day extravaganza of cultural events and customs that are celebrated worldwide. In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Rat, Stacker compiled a collection of 30 incredible images from Getty Images showcasing the diver… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.