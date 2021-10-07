ALBANY -- The father of the light bulb, Britain’s “bulldog” who led the nation to victory in World War II and one of the world’s best-known filmmakers have something in common: They all struggled with learning at some point in their lives.
For Thomas Edison it was leaving school after being dubbed a slow learner at age 12. Winston Churchill repeated a grade in elementary school and had difficulties with math.
And Steven Spielberg, who was diagnosed later in life with dyslexia, had three college rejections and dropped out of classes for more than 30 years before returning to school and earning a bachelor’s degree in 2020.
The idea that A’s and B’s aren’t always an indicator of future success is part of the impetus behind a scholarship fund being established at Albany State University by two former graduates.
Former Albany State graduates-turned-entrepreneurs Randy Williams and Eric Heywood, respectively CEO and COO of watch company Talley & Twine, will be on hand on Friday in the midst of homecoming activities to present the $10,000 scholarship fund on campus.
“Also, we wanted to do something for (those) who were average students,” Williams said during a Thursday telephone interview. “This one is more for someone who will meet the criteria rather than just grades.”
The Talley & Twine Scholarship will be awarded each fall semester in increments of $2,500 to undergraduate Georgia residents majoring in business who have and maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.0.
Priority will be given to students with a documented unmet financial need, with preference given to those from Camilla, Williams’ hometown, and Heywood’s hometown of Savannah.
“I think it’s important, number one, because of the rising cost of tuition,” Williams said of the reasons for establishing the fund. “I think it’s important for current and former students to see alumni who have come back and are contributing to the future of the school.
“ASU afforded us life-changing opportunities and left an indelible mark on our lives. We are compelled to help current ASU students have similar experiences, and we’re excited to make a difference in the lives of others.”
Talley & Twine is in its seventh year and has a total of 14 regular and contract employees.
The mission of the fund aligns with Talley & Twine’s internal brand foundation of creating more spaces, visibility, and identification for the black community and serves as the very first large scholarship award on behalf of the luxury watch brand, the company said.
