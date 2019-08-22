ALBANY – Twelve Albany State alumni have been chosen as Rural Leader Magazine’s 2019 40 under 40 honorees. The Rural Leader 40 under 40 honor was designed specifically for young leaders from small communities who represent various sectors, including business, education, nonprofit, health care, criminal justice and faith-based organizations.
“Selection is based on the nominee’s professional accomplishments, leadership and community service,” said Kuanita Murphy, editor–in-chief and publisher of the magazine.
Two of the honorees are Albany State power couple Joshua and Dedra Williams. Joshua Williams (’02) has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and currently works for the city of Albany as a buyer in the Central Services Office. Dedra Williams (’04) has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is the associate dean for Student Engagement at ASU. The couple invests a lot of time into being role models and providing service to the community.
Dedra Williams said ASU prepared her to be a leader.
“ASU offered us both a strong sense of community and community obligation,” she said. “I believe our efforts toward being good citizens and our continued support of community programs that enrich the lives of all made us good nominees. Our relationship is rooted in being good servant leaders and we are grateful that others in the community recognize that.”
The other 10 ASU alumni nominees are:
-- Camille Colson
-- Gabreale Fillingame
-- Rosalyn Fliggins
-- Brandie Hall
-- Kaion Hamilton
-- Elicia Hargrove
-- Kimberly Lawson
-- LaQuata Sumter
-- France Turner
-- Kyle Williams
-- Shunta Williams
Turner is a top four nominee. He will be featured on the cover of the September ’19 issue of the magazine. The sixth annual 40 under 40 honors luncheon will be held Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Albany Technical College-Kirkland Conference Center. Rep. Patty Bentley, D-Butler, will provide the keynote address.