ALBANY — Graduate students applying for admission to Albany State University for the summer and fall 2020 semesters will be considered for admission without entrance test scores. This decision stems from the cancellation of testing opportunities. Graduate students must meet all other admission requirements and submit all requested documentation.
“We know the importance of selecting a graduate degree program,” Charles O. Ochie, director of the graduate program, said in an ASU news release. “We are confident our programs will prepare students for success in life and in their career. It is never a bad time to begin a graduate degree. Following completion of our program, many of our graduates accept desirable positions with a higher rate of pay.”
ASU offers graduate programs in multiple academic areas including:
— Master of Business Administration
— Master of Education
— Master of Science in Criminal Justice
— Master of Public Administration
— Master of Social Work
— Master of Science in Nursing
Many of ASU’s graduate programs are online. The online environment accommodates a busy schedule and is so flexible, many of our graduate students work full-time and are parents.
For additional information regarding available degree programs, visit the university’s Graduate Programs website.
The application deadline for fall semester is July 15. Those with further questions may email graduateadmissions@asurams.edu.
