ALBANY -- They lined the streets by the thousands, from the 200 block of Pine Avenue westward for another three blocks, packed together in the spirit of celebration for the Albany State University homecoming parade Saturday morning.
They listened to the music of marching bands, waved at the kids on passing floats, waved at politicians, at beauty queens, at university President Marion Fredrick as she walked the parade route, getting a taste of the supposed-to-be-autumn-but-someone-forgot-to-tell-summer weather that started comfortably enough but soon reminded everyone that this is, after all, southwest Georgia.
The paradegoers were in a cheerful mood, obviously intent on making up for last year's lost parade, which was wiped out by Hurricane Michael. Their patience never waned; some called out to friends on floats while the youngsters clamored for candy handed out by parade participants.
"Happy homecoming!" Fedrick shouted, as she and long-time ASU photographer Reggie Christian waved at alumni and supporters excited to see her leave her comfortable ride to join them.
"Now, that's my kind of president," one viewer shouted as he waved enthusiastically at Fedrick.
Another, long-time ASU supporter William Cousins, said the loss of last year's parade made this year's more special.
"Look at all these people here," he said. "We all hated to miss out on last year's parade, so we got here early today so we could get a good seat. This is such a fun event, especially for the kids, but I think it also shows the support in this community for Albany State.
"Homecoming is important to all colleges, but I think it's especially important for HBCUs. I've enjoyed all the events this week, but I'm most looking forward to tailgating and going to the football game. Our team is on a roll right now."
As the early entrants in the parade completed the route and made their way back to Pine Avenue downtown to watch the end of the spectacle, it was obvious that the lost parade of 2018 was forgotten.
And when the ASU Marching Ram Band -- followed by the horse riders -- closed out the two-hour-plus spectacle, the big crowd set out for the ASU Stadium and the homecoming showdown with Lane College.