ALBANY – With Albany State University’s homecoming week in full swing, much of the city has erupted into blue and gold leading up to Saturday’s big parade and football game.
In a vending booth set up at the College Corner convenience store along Radium Springs Road, James Dozier has sold his homecoming wares for 10 years. Dozier, an Atlanta resident, operates Cameron’s Gear.
On Wednesday, customers browsed T-shirts, jerseys and leggings, many with ASU colors, to take home as a homecoming memento.
“We are officially licensed with Albany State, so we are officially licensed vendors for the university,” said Dozier, a Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University graduate who also is a vendor for 19 other historically black colleges and universities. “Some of the funds go back to the university.”
Dozier, who designs the leggings and some of the other clothing, said he is hoping for a better year than 2018, when homecoming week was turned on its head by Hurricane Michael.
“The storm last year really threw things off, with them playing the game at a high school instead of the (ASU) stadium,” he said. “It’s been going pretty good this year.”
For Leslie Bryant, the booth gave her an opportunity to add to the collection of homecoming items she has been collecting for more than two decades since her graduation from ASU in 1992.
“I come every year and get a new shirt,” she said.”
Bryant, a Tifton resident, also will be at the Wednesday-night street fair starting at 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue.
Homecoming is a part of her life because it gives her the opportunity “to see a lot of alumni to come back and participate and to support their alma mater,” she said.
“I also like to talk to the new students to tell them what the school did for me and how it will help them throughout their life.”
In addition to the street fair, other homecoming events on Wednesday include a paint-and-chill party at Pretoria Fields Brewery and an educator appreciation drop-in social at The Flint Restaurant next door. Both events will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and a blue and gold line dance class will be conducted at 7 p.m. at 100 Pine Ave.
Thursday events include the annual ASUNAA Golf Tournament from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Stonebridge Country Club and the royal court coronation from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ASU West Campus J Building.
A homecoming convocation and pep rally is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday at the Albany Civic Center, and the homecoming parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Albany.
For a complete list of events, visit, www.asurams.edu/homecoming.