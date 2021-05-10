ALBANY -- The Albany State University National Alumni Association provide 150 hot meals to residents in the Albany Harlem community recently. The meals were catered by Lofton’s BBQ and Catering.
Albany State University and ASU alumni have been positive components of the Albany community and have regularly initiated actions to support the needs of the community. To continue with his tradition, the ASU National Alumni Association, led by Takeshia Thomas, established a goal of conducting annual community outreach activities with a focus of giving back to the local communities. In accomplishing this goal, each alumni chapter initiates a fall community outreach activity in their respective communities, and ASUNAA implements a spring community outreach activity in the city of alumni members' alma mater.
ASU alumni are committed to serving as major supporters to their alma mater and to collaborating to derive strategies that allow university supporters to effectively recruit new students for ASU and new alumni for ASUNAA. Blessing the community with hot catered meals is one of the many vital action plans that the National Alumni Association has chosen to pursue.
Members of ASUNAA Membership Committee and three area alumni chapters -- Albany, Dougherty and Sylvester-Worth alumni chapters -- participated in this worthwhile event. Representatives of the alumni chapters say they believe that community projects of this nature are an ideal tool for recruiting students for the institution and for recruiting other alumni for the National Alumni Association. Kudos to the ASU National Alumni Association and the three area chapters for a super effort in blessing the community with hot meals.
The community is invited to join ASU National Alumni Association as an annual, associate (non-alumni) or life member by contacting one of the following chapter presidents: Janice Hardy (Albany Chapter), Willie Wingfield (Dougherty Chapter) or Chiquita Greene (Sylvester-Worth), or by contacting the association office at (229) 435-0416 .
