ALBANY – As it did for a number of plans in the region last year, the destruction brought by Hurricane Michael put a damper on Albany State University’s homecoming, forcing the Golden Ram faithful to pare the number of celebratory events.
This year, ASU has set the theme “The Greatest of All Time” to describe the week of events, with five of those topping the must-attend list.
“Preparations are well underway as Albany State University and the city of Albany gear up for the 2019 ASU Homecoming celebration held Oct. 7 through 12,” Albany State announced. “This year’s theme, ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ mixes old and new traditions to celebrate the institution’s excellence.
“Students, alumni, community members and supporters will enjoy a variety of festive activities. Topping the lineup of events is the official Homecoming kickoff at noon on Monday at the ASU Student Center Amphitheatre (East Campus).”
The celebration continues on Wednesday with a Homecoming Street Festival in downtown Albany from 8-11 pm. featuring live bands, food trucks and a kid zone in the 100 block of Pine Avenue.
Thursday will bring the coronation of Miss Albany State University 20190-2020, Fahren Nipple, and her royal court at 6 p.m. in the J Building Theater on the West Campus.
Friday’s events include the homecoming convocation at 10 a.m. in the HPER Gymnasium.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, will perform at the Albany Civic Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com starting at $36.
“The weeklong Homecoming celebration continues on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Homecoming Parade at 9 a.m. along Pine Avenue,” Albany State officials said. “The Homecoming Yard Fest will follow at 11 a.m. on the ASU East Campus. Fans will then head to the Albany State University Coliseum, where the Golden Rams football team will take on the Lane College Dragons at 2 p.m.”
Other events include the Blue and Gold Lunch and Relax on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the West Campus C Building.
On Wednesday there will be a paint and chill party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pretoria Fields Brewery on Pine Avenue and a line dance class from 7-8 p.m. at 100 Pine Ave.
On Thursday Albany State will welcome alumni with a reception from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and the ASUNAA RamNation Roundup will be held from 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
A full list of events and ticket information is available at www.asurams.edu/homecoming.