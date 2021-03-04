ALBANY – Albany State University President Marion Fedrick has been appointed to Georgia’s COVID-19 Health Equity Council. The Georgia Department of Public Health created this council to help DPH increase the effectiveness of its public health programs statewide, ensure equity in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and administration, and improve outreach and communication within Georgia communities most affected by COVID-19.
“I am honored to serve and support this critical initiative," Fedrick said in an ASU news release. "It is important to the health of our region that we have sufficient information and data to support our decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. While some people have expressed concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, others have found the opportunity to be vaccinated a positive experience.
"This council will work to ensure Georgia citizens are well-educated about the vaccine and other opportunities to remain healthy during the pandemic so that our decisions are based on facts and not fear."
Research shows that many black and Hispanic residents do not plan to get vaccinated. According to the DPH, research shows that number includes nearly half of black Georgia residents and 38% of the Georgian Hispanic population. However, if these groups received clear messaging about the efficacy of the vaccine, it would sway 83% of black Georgians across all age groups and 34% of the Hispanic male Georgians.
The Health Equity Council will focus first on vaccination awareness and education, and will work with 18 public health districts in Georgia. These districts were chosen to better assist addressing vaccine concerns with vulnerable populations and communities of color.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and its proven to work,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said. “We must make sure our most vulnerable populations understand the benefits of the vaccine – for themselves, their families and their communities. The DPH COVID-19 Health Equity Council will inform our efforts and help us reach these individuals with vaccine availability and awareness messages.”
In addition to Fedrick, the DPH COVID-19 Health Equity Council members currently include:
-- CHAIR: Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta;
-- Dexter Benning, third vice president, NAACP Georgia, second vice president of Bartow County NAACP;
-- Jackie W. Bryant, president of the Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc.;
-- America Gruner, founder and director, Coalicion de Lideres Latinos, Dalton;
-- Norma Hernandez, president, Northeast Latino Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville;
-- Annise Mabry, founder, Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, Oglethorpe;
-- Karla-Sue Marriott, professor and interim chair, Chemistry and Forensic Science Department at Savannah State University;
-- Dr. Ray McKoy, family medicine doctor, Rome;
-- Monica Kaufman Pearson, retired news anchor, WSB-TV, Atlanta;
-- Gigi Pedraza, executive director, Latino Community Fund, Atlanta;
-- Bonzo Reddick, D., chair of Community Medicine, associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and professor of Family Medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah;
-- Greg Shropshire, executive board member, 100 Black Men of Rome;
-- Belisa M. Urbina, founder and executive director, Ser Familia Inc., Atlanta.
