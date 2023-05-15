paul simon asu.png

Albany State University has been awarded a 2023 Sen. Paul Simon Spotlight Award for Campus Internationalization by NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

ALBANY – Albany State University has been awarded a 2023 Sen. Paul Simon Spotlight Award for Campus Internationalization by NAFSA: Association of International Educators. Named for the late Sen. Paul Simon of Illinois, the award celebrates outstanding innovation and accomplishment in campus internationalization within a specific program or initiative.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award that recognizes the importance of intentionally creating a globally enriching environment for students to develop and learn,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Our mission is to prepare students to compete in a globally diverse society. We foster this through continuous innovation within every aspect of their college experience, both academically and in extracurricular programs.”

