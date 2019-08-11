ALBANY — For the third consecutive year, Albany State University has experienced an increased demand for on-campus housing, officials with the university said. As a result, all available rooms in 13 residence halls are filled.
“Collectively, we have a targeted focus on improving our retention efforts for current students while also addressing the unique needs of incoming freshmen,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in an ASU news release. “As some institutions face lower enrollment, ASU is stepping into its destiny with the opposite experience.”
ASU has a focused process to fill rooms that may become vacant. As cancellations from individuals with reserved rooms are received, ASU is offering rooms to those on a waiting list. The first-come, first-served approach to the allocation of available room spaces and wait list management is similar to the process at institutions across the country. In March, Housing and Residence Life staff members began communicating with all students on the waiting list to remind them that the institution is unable to guarantee housing.
Returning residential students were eligible to apply for on-campus housing starting Feb. 1, and all students who submitted an application by the published deadline have received a room assignment.
“We will accommodate approximately 100 returning students in temporary off-campus hotel accommodations until we are able to move them into a room on campus,” said Jonathan Lucia, the executive director of ASU Housing and Residence Life. “Students who reside in temporary off-campus hotels will still experience residence hall programming essential to a quality student experience. Housing staff will live on-site at the hotels, along with the presence of ASU campus police.”
Cancellations from students with existing housing reservations will continue to be processed through the first day of classes, and available spaces will be offered to students who are on the wait list.
“We work diligently to provide housing to as many students as possible, as we manage the increasing demand,” Lucia said. “For those students that we are unable to accommodate, we have provided them with a list of non-affiliated off-campus apartments as a resource to assist them with identifying housing.”
University officials are exploring partnerships with the Albany community for plausible solutions to address the high demand for on-campus housing for the future.