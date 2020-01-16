ALBANY -- For Albany State University student Jaquan Riggins, learning about Albany’s role in the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr.’s place in that history means that he came to the right place.
On Wednesday, the Anniston, Ala., native played the role of King during a candlelight ceremony honoring the late civil rights leader.
Riggins, who read an excerpt from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, said he was fascinated to learn that King spent time in Albany before later movement struggles that occurred in Birmingham and Montgomery.
“I love the speech,” said Riggins, a junior who read the excerpt to a group of about 50 gathered at the chimney on Albany State’s East Campus. “I have connections with Dr. King through Alpha Phi Alpha (fraternity). Since Dr. King was an Alpha, I almost feel he was my brother. As Alpha Phi Alpha, we have to know the work of Dr. King.”
Riggins said that the message he gets from the speech is love, that no matter how much hate there is out there, “We can still live in love.”
“Learning that he started in Albany was really great,” Riggins said. “I couldn’t have found a better place to end up than Albany.”
Following Riggins’ reading, a number of students took the microphone to give their own tributes to King. The students held battery-operated candles as dusk was falling while singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the “black national anthem.”
Sophomore Jenelle Jeffries said she came out on Wednesday to honor King.
“I came out today because what Dr. Martin Luther King did for us was a lot,” she told a reporter after the conclusion of the program. “He changed the way people see race. He changed the way people see the future.”
Kiona Jackson said that as a political science major she likes that King focused not just on changing attitudes but changing the laws that allowed discrimination against people of color.
“He focused on legislation that made our rights possible for decades to come,” she said.
