ALBANY – Albany State University students started the new semester in full swing, returning to the campus last week for the first week of classes.
“The first day back went incredibly well,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. “Our faculty and staff members have welcomed our students back for another successful year, and this is just the beginning.”
Students and faculty began the first day with plenty to look forward to for the new year.
“Starting the year strong and energized provides the momentum and impetus for both faculty and students to rigorously engage in academic and social activities,” Robert Owor, professor and interim chairman of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department, said. “We should maintain the momentum of positive engagement so that students continue to pursue academic challenges and participate in socially enriching activities. The result will be excellent and well-prepared students.”
The school year officially began last week with a series of welcome week activities for the more than 1,000 new freshmen, which included an induction ceremony and orientation. Campus employees and student volunteers were on hand to assist new students with moving.
“In the many years I have been at ASU, this has been the most student-friendly welcome I have seen,” Owor said. “Both parents and students were very excited about the events we had for them.
Staff, faculty and student volunteers worked together to make sure that parents and students were warmly welcomed and assisted in settling down.”
New and returning students will enjoy a variety of social activities for “Buck Back Week” starting on Monday and ending Friday. Buck Back Week is an opportunity to encourage campus engagement through a series of activities, including a meet and greet with student leadership, a comedy show, a student organization fair, an exercise and self-defense initiative, a volunteer initiative, a scavenger hunt and more.
“This is a wonderful time of year for our campus community and especially for our students,” Dedra Williams, associate dean for Student Engagement, said. “We get an opportunity to do what we really love to do and that is engage with the students and prepare them for the road ahead. We’re ready to hit the ground running.”
Fedrick said she’s excited for the semester, and she’s ready to show the world what Albany State University has to offer.
“We’re ready to make this the best year our students have ever had,” the ASU president said.