At least 1 reported dead after shots fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid search for suspect, campus police say

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place amid a search for a suspect immediately after shots were fired on campus on February 13, campus police said. The Michigan State University entrance sign is seen here in August of 2018.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images/FILE

At least one person has died after shots were fired at Michigan State University, a university spokesperson told the Detroit News, after campus police earlier reported multiple injuries with a suspect at large.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond," MSU police tweeted.

Tags