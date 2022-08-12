At least 14 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet that eight people were transported to area hospitals, four of those were critically injured, and six other people were treated on the scene and released.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.