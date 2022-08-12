Firefighters at Ireland's Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia. Police say four people were transported to area hospitals and others treated at the scene after being injured when a vehicle crashed into the building.
Firefighters at Ireland's Four Courts pub and restaurant in Arlington, Virginia after a vehicle crashed into the building, injuring multiple people and causing a structural fire.
Courtesy Xavier Halloun
Firefighters at Ireland's Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia. Police say four people were transported to area hospitals and others treated at the scene after being injured when a vehicle crashed into the building.
At least 14 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
The Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet that eight people were transported to area hospitals, four of those were critically injured, and six other people were treated on the scene and released.
"Medics continue to treat additional patients on the scene," Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet.
The crash took place at Ireland's Four Courts pub and restaurant in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard, according to police.
The structure fire has been extinguished, according to a tweet from the Arlington County Fire Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Correction: A previous version of this report misidentified the number of people injured, according to police. It is 14.
The Dougherty County Police Department has been hosting National Night Out, an event with food and free school supplies for returning students, for more than 30 years, and Thursday's edition at Radium Springs Elementary School may have been the biggest yet. The event returned after being can… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.