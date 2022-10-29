At least 146 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department.

At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added.

Recommended for you

CNN's Chandler Thorton and Will Ripley contributed to this report.

Tags

More News