At least 3 dead, 5 injured after shots fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid search for suspect, officials say

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place amid a search for a suspect immediately after shots were fired on campus on February 13, campus police said. The Michigan State University entrance sign is seen here in August of 2018.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images/FILE

[Breaking news update, published at 11:44 p.m. ET]

At least three people died and five others were injured after shots were fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter in place orders amid a search for a suspect Monday evening, campus police said.

