At least 30 killed, 67 injured after train derails in Pakistan

Local residents and ambulances are seen beside carriages fin the aftermath of the derailment.

 AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — At least 30 people were killed and 67 injured after a train derailed in Pakistan on Sunday, Pakistan Railways said.

Relief and rescue efforts are underway after the Hazara Express derailed near Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, a company spokesperson, Babar Raza, told CNN.

