(CNN) — A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has killed at least 32 people, a local fire services official told CNN on Wednesday.

The landslide took place in the remote and mountainous town of Hpakant in the northern state of Kachin on Sunday, said Sa Tay Za of the Hpakant Fire Service Department.

CNN’s Helen Regan contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0