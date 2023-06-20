(CNN) — A deadly riot at a women’s prison in Honduras led to at least 41 people being killed, Public Ministry spokesperson Yuri Mora told CNN en Español.

The apparent prison riot broke out Tuesay at the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social, a women’s penitentiary outside the capital city Tegucigalpa, and there are fears the death toll will rise.

