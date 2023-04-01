Devastating storms and tornadoes scraped the South and Midwest Friday into early Saturday, killing at least five people, injuring dozens more, trapping others in their homes, and damaging businesses and critical infrastructure -- with the threat of more severe weather looming into Saturday afternoon.

More than 50 preliminary tornado reports were made Friday in at least six states, including in Arkansas, where storms killed three people -- two in the small city of Wynne and another person in North Little Rock, local officials said.

