At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country's deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years.

Seventy-two people -- four crew members and 68 passengers -- were on board the ATR-72 plane operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines when it crashed, Yeti Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said. Thirty-seven were men, 25 were women, three were children and three were infants, Nepal's civil aviation authority reported.

Asha Thapa reported from Kathmandu, Kathleen Magramo wrote in Hong Kong. CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report.

