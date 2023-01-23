At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says

On January 23, authorities responded to a shooting with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California.

 KGO

At least seven people are dead and one person is critically injured after shootings in two locations in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County officials.

The suspect, a 67-year-old man who lives in Half Moon Bay, is in custody, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news briefing Monday.

