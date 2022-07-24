Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
At least seven people were transported to hospitals Sunday after a shooting in the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
LAFD paramedics transported the victims after reported gunfire at or near a car show at Peck Park, the department said in a news release.
"At least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injury, including one Male and one Female transported in Critical condition," the release said.
In all, four men and three women were injured during the incident, the release said.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said they had not yet determined a motive, and there were no arrests.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
