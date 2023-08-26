At least 7 people hurt in shooting that halted Boston parade, police say

At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade.

 WCVB

(CNN) — At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting that halted a popular Boston parade, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Two arrests were made and multiple firearms recovered, police said.

CNN’s Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.

