At least 78 people die as winter temperatures plunge in Afghanistan, Taliban says

Freezing temperatures swept Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on January 18.

At least 78 people have died in freezing conditions in Afghanistan in the last nine days, a Taliban official said Thursday, deepening a humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people now living under the control of the radical Islamist group.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Disaster Management, told CNN that along with the loss of human life, more than 77,000 livestock had also frozen to death in recent days.

