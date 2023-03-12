At least eight people have died after two smuggling boats capsized near the shore of Black's Beach in San Diego County, California, officials said.

Authorities responded to the scene Saturday around 11:30 p.m. local time after someone on one of the panga boats, a type of small fishing boat powered by an outboard motor, called 911 to report victims in the water, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

