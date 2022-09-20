At least 8 taken to hospitals after a Chicago building explosion

 Chicago Fire Department

Eight people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago Fire.

At least three of those people are listed in serious to critical condition, Chicago Fire said on Twitter. The source of the explosion is unknown at this time and remains under investigation, and the ATF and the Chicago Police bomb unit are on scene to assist.

